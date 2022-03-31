Accident near Ripon happened in torrential snow and sleet

Appeal for witnesses to crash on A1M near Ripon.

At the time of the accident at about 3.05pm near Ainderby Quernhow, the weather conditions were described a “torrential downpour of snow and sleet”.

“The drivers of the white BMW 1 Series, black BMW 3 Series and blue Suzuki Vitara said the sudden change in conditions led to a loss of control,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

“The woman and man in the Suzuki were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering seatbelt and airbag-related chest injuries.

“All three vehicles had to be safely recovered which meant the full closure of lane one while the emergency services and highways worked at the scene.”

Long tailbacks formed but the south-bound carriageway fully reopened just after 5pm.