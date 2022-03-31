Accident near Ripon happened in torrential snow and sleet
Police are appealing for information about a three-vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Ripon on Wednesday March 30.
At the time of the accident at about 3.05pm near Ainderby Quernhow, the weather conditions were described a “torrential downpour of snow and sleet”.
“The drivers of the white BMW 1 Series, black BMW 3 Series and blue Suzuki Vitara said the sudden change in conditions led to a loss of control,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.
“The woman and man in the Suzuki were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering seatbelt and airbag-related chest injuries.
“All three vehicles had to be safely recovered which meant the full closure of lane one while the emergency services and highways worked at the scene.”
Long tailbacks formed but the south-bound carriageway fully reopened just after 5pm.
Witnesses to the collision or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth. Please quote reference number 12220054004.