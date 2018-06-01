Accident: Drivers face further delays off A59 diversion

Major delays have been reported by residents near the A59 at Kex Gill after a lorry became stuck and blocked a road.

Residents on North Moor Road and Hall Lane snapped pictures of the queues of traffic caused by the flatbed lorry this morning at around 11.30am. It is believed to have tilted into a ditch and blocked North Moor Road.

The road has been used an alternative route for drivers since North Yorkshire County Council closed the road over concerns of land movement on the A59 at Kex Gill.

The official diversion is via Ilkley and Otley

An announcement is expected later today if the road will be re-opened.

This story will be updated.