A1M INCIDENT: Motorists warned to expect delays after major road in Harrogate district reopens following road traffic collision
Two lanes on the A1M South between Junction 49 at Dishforth and Junction 48 at Boroughbridge were forced to close.
In a post on social media at 12.17pm, Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Thankfully only minor injury and recovery is on route but expect delays in the area whilst emergency services deal.”
In an update at 12.56pm, Sergeant Cording added: “All lane running following an earlier road traffic collision.
"Thank you for your patience.”
There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes and congestion for four miles.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.