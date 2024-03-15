Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two lanes on the A1M South between Junction 49 at Dishforth and Junction 48 at Boroughbridge were forced to close.

In a post on social media at 12.17pm, Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Thankfully only minor injury and recovery is on route but expect delays in the area whilst emergency services deal.”

In an update at 12.56pm, Sergeant Cording added: “All lane running following an earlier road traffic collision.

"Thank you for your patience.”

There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes and congestion for four miles.