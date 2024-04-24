Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that happened at approximately 2.12am this morning on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park).

In an update at 1.45pm, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers at the scene wish to remind motorists that it is illegal to use their mobile phone while driving - including to film footage.

“It follows several incidents today where we have witnessed motorists driving past and filming the scene.

“We have taken registration details of approximately 30 vehicles, and we will follow up with action against the drivers.

"This will ultimately be points and a fine, but they may end up in court.”

An investigation into the collision has concluded at the scene and police officers are now working with the Highways Agency to clear the significant amount of debris and oil which is on the road.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “We're hoping that the southbound carriageway will be open for this evening's rush hour.”

Officers would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst they deal with the incident.