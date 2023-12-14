News you can trust since 1836
A1 CLOSED: Major delays expected as overnight closure remains between Ripon and Catterick following serious collision

The A1 motorway between Ripon and Catterick is closed this morning in both directions following a serious collision yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
The A1M is closed southbound between junction 52 (Catterick, Richmond) and junction 51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51.

The collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are being asked to follow the diversions that have been put in place and follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter for the latest information.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

