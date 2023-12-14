A1 CLOSED: Major delays expected as overnight closure remains between Ripon and Catterick following serious collision
The A1M is closed southbound between junction 52 (Catterick, Richmond) and junction 51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51.
The collision was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Motorists are being asked to follow the diversions that have been put in place and follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter for the latest information.
