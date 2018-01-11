A Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

2018 is getting off to a flying start for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale. I am delighted that two hardworking volunteers from our community Kirsty Shepherd and Tim Ledbetter have been nominated for and invited to Her Majesty The Queens Garden Party at Buckingham Palace this year.

On Tuesday 2 January Pateley Bridge got a couple of mentions on BBC2 Radio drive time with broadcaster Simon Mayo.

I was interviewed live for six minutes on the programme which averages five million listeners. The interview was about sugar and sweets, which of course are very topical at the start of a New Year.

Heartwarming news for the year ahead came with the announcement of the engagement of retired Reverend Chris Stark MBE (81) and Olive Moyses (75) both well known in the community of Nidderdale. The marriage is to take place on Saturday 28 July which has been timed to coincide with the Pateley Bridge 1940s weekend. Chris and Olive chose the 1940s weekend to hold their marriage as they both appreciate the benefits the event brings for Nidderdale.

The New Year for many means making (and later breaking) New Year’s resolutions.

For those who have started their diets this could very soon be tested as Pateley Bridge is about to have a new takeaway food business. The takeaway is going to be selling pizzas, burgers, fries and kebabs from the premises which are on the High street by Age UK.

I understand this will not be to everyone’s choosing or taste but this type of business is fairly common place in larger towns and I believe is something we have been missing.

Getting back onto the New Year theme keeping fit is another resolution high on the list of things to start of the New Year.

For those who enjoy walking why not join like-minded people on free guided walks organised by The Dales Bus Ramblers.

The organised walks are not only good for fitness but are also helping to keep the number 24 Harrogate to Pateley Bridge bus service running on a Sunday which was until very recently under threat of being axed.

The bus service sets off from Harrogate bus station at 10.15am on a Sunday morning and you can join it at any of the stops on the route. The walks are for people of average fitness and you are requested to take along waterproof clothing and a packed lunch.

I’m afraid dogs are not permitted on the walks unless they are registered assistance animals.

The next walk is on Sunday 21 January at 11am from Wilsill bus stop so you either need to have joined the bus on route or be waiting there.

There is no requirement to book for the walk which is approximately eight miles long finishing at Pateley Bridge at 2.45pm.

There are return buses from Pateley Bridge to Harrogate in the afternoon.

Why not get out your bike and start practicing for the Tour De Yorkshire.

It has been announced that amateur cyclists will have the opportunity to ride the course the professionals will be following hours before them.

The course includes riding through Nidderdale, down Pateley Bridge High Street, and up Greenhow Hill.

Another way to keep fit in 2018.

This year will be about lots of exercise, takeaway food and then catching the bus home!

As Simon Mayo said after my interview with him on BBC Radio 2 “Keith didn’t quite stick to the Governments health message” – that’s maybe why I am not a politician!