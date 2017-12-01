A week in the life column

We are rapidly approaching the crazy time of year - Christmas is fantastic but it certainly affects different people in different ways.

Some are relaxed looking forward to having time to chill out whilst others are panic stricken thinking the shops will not have anything left on their shelves for them to buy.

In the major cities people frantically search for car parking so that they can go and join the masses of people all trudging round the shops. I wouldn’t mind if there were lots of artisan and independent shops, but many are just cloned. People flock to the pubs and cafes many of which are just part of a large chain selling similar fayre to each other.

Well there is a different way of doing things. Come to Pateley Bridge where parking is easy to find and affordable! Discover the artisan and independent businesses where you can find everything that you ever wanted or needed. No great hustle and bustle and you can take as much time as you want. No panic buying here! Take the time to relax with the opportunity to go to some truly fantastic restaurants, cafes or pubs where you will get some proper grub. There’s a play park for the children, lovely walks alongside the River Nidd or just explore Nidderdale. Visit the numerous galleries or our award-winning Museum at King Street Workshops. Why not use the number 24 bus from Harrogate (or on the route) to come to Pateley Bridge which follows a scenic route through Nidderdale.

Pateley Bridge‘s award-winning high street has independent businesses from butchers, bakers, gift shops to our own Christmas kingdom at Richard Shillito’s shop. Leading off the high street between the two estate agents is Kings Court which is dressed to kill for Christmas with its amazing shops and cafe.

There is fantastic scenery around Nidderdale in fact it is an oasis of calm. There are many places to visit and explore such as How Stean Gorge, Stump Cross Caverns or have a stroll around the reservoirs taking in the scenery and wildlife. Exhaust your children or grandchildren letting them run their socks off in the fresh air of Nidderdale. For the adults there are many cosy pubs with real fires which may appeal! For that special occasion or for Christmas why not reserve yourself a table at the renowned Yorke Arms with its own Michelin star chef Frances Atkins.

To experience a truly traditional and magical Christmas scene you need to be on Pateley Bridge High Street for the late-night opening on Friday, December 15. All the shops will have their Christmas trees illuminated outside their premises. The Dacre & Summerbridge Silver band will be playing, choirs singing and the smell of roast chestnuts in the air. The scouts will be serving hot food on the street to help raise funds for their group. To thank customers for their support during the year, businesses will be offering complimentary drinks and nibbles whilst you soak up the atmosphere. Santa will arrive on Pateley Bridge High Street at 6pm before taking up residence at the Oldest Sweet Shop A reminder that on Saturday 16th December at 12 noon Santa will be in his full sized sleigh coming down the High Street followed by 150 Santa ‘helpers’. The Santa ‘helpers’ can be you by purchasing a Santa suit for £5 which you keep and all of the money goes to Dementia Forward a registered charity based in Ripon. What’s more your number that you get with the suit automatically enters you into a raffle where you can win prizes which total £500!

So there you have it. Pateley Bridge - one big shopping and entertainment centre with everything other than the stress and hassle of the big city.