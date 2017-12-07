'A proper Masham welcome' for Tour de Yorkshire

Masham is buzzing with anticipation after it was revealed the village will host part of the Tour de Yorkshire next year.

Confirmation of the route was made earlier this week by Welcome to Yorkshire, with stage four of the cycling race passing through Masham en route to Leeds from the start point in Halifax.

The parish council say they are delighted at the chance to showcase the area and give the riders a ‘proper Masham welcome’.

Chairman of Masham Parish Council Florence Grainger said: “We were just delighted to hear that it is coming, in fact more than delighted. While no concrete plans are in place yet there will be some real enthusiasm from people to welcome visitors to the village.

“I know people are already taking bookings for the event and it’s wonderful that it will not only give us a boost but also benefit the whole area.”

She added: “It is fantastic to host part of the stage and I am sure there will so much going on over the weekend.

“We will make sure that we give them a proper Masham welcome.”