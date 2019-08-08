A great escape - Snake slithers free from fire in Knaresborough

A savvy snake managed to slither free from a house fire in Knaresborough last night.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze on Hambleton Grove after 10pm, and it is believed to have started in the python's reptile tank.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to reports of smoke inside a bedroom of a domestic property. The heat lamp is believed to have been faulty.

"Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus. Minor damage to the tank and lamp only. The lucky python escaped."