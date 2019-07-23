A bizarre discovery - Police find rare herd of sheep abandoned near Harrogate

Police are appealing for information after 32 Hebridean sheep were found abandoned in a field on Brackenthwaite Lane in Pannal near Harrogate.

The sheep, which include a mixture of rams, ewes and lambs, were discovered by the landowner at around 9am on July 3, with tyre tracks evident in the field. The flock is described as being in poor condition with no markings, apart from one ear tag - but enquiries in relation to the tag number have been unsuccessful.

Police Community Support Officer, Matthew Cockerill, is part of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce. He said: “This is definitely one of the more unusual situations I’ve experienced in day-to-day policing and very sad that a group of animals would be abandoned like this with no consideration for their safety and welfare.

“We don’t know what circumstances could have led to the sheep being left in this way – whether they have been stolen and dumped or whether their owner was no longer able to look after them - but we hope that we can find whoever is responsible and ensure the flock has a secure home for the future. In the meantime they are being looked after by a local farmer.”

Anyone who has any information about these sheep should call 101 quoting 12190119908