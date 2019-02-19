A 10-year-old girl from a village near Ripon has invited the Queen to her school's fundraiser

A 10-year-old girl from the Harrogate district has written to the Queen to invite her to open her school's biggest fundraising event - joining other pupils in her year group in trying to attract a number of special guests to start off their 10k, 3k, a fun run, and field races.

Annabelle Laidler from North Stainley is dreaming big ahead of the Lightwater Valley Challenge Run, aiming to attract the most special of guests.

She said: "I was asked to think of a special guest to start this year's race, and I wanted to invite the Queen because I thought it would be nice to meet her and visit our school to see all of the amazing work that we do.

"f the Queen came it would help us raise lots more money for our tiny school because everyone would want to come and see her, so we would be able to upgrade our old school technology. If the Queen is able to come that would be amazing - it would be such an honour to meet her.

"It would be amazing to find a special guest to set off the 10k, 3k and field races for the under 10's. This would help us to promote the race and raise lots more money for our tiny school. If the Queen is unavailable, then we would love another inspirational person to start our race and meet the pupils."

The Lightwater Challenge is now in its eighth year, and is the biggest fundraising event of the academic year for North Stainley School, which relies heavily on donations to fund things that the local authority budgets do not stretch to. It is organised by volunteers from the Friends of North Stainley School (FONSS) charity.

Do you think you can help the school find a number of special guests to open their races on March 17? Call the school on 01765 635276, or email admin@northstainley.n-yorks.sch.uk