Snowdrops

7 of the best places to see snowdrops in Yorkshire

Snowdrops typically flower between January and March and are one of the first signs of life in gardens after winter.

It’s not too late to catch to catch a glimpse of the popular white flowers. These are some of the best places to see snowdrops in Yorkshire.

The World Heritage Site of Fountains Abbey is a great place to see the splendid snowdrop displays. These are a legacy left by Earl de Grey, who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell during the 19th century.

1. Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire

The World Heritage Site of Fountains Abbey is a great place to see the splendid snowdrop displays. These are a legacy left by Earl de Grey, who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell during the 19th century.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Every February, thousands of snowdrops create a beautiful white carpet across the woodland floor at Burton Agnes Hall. Theres even a Snowdrop Walk where you can take in the splendid sight of the splendid white flowers.

2. Burton Agnes Hall, East Yorkshire

Every February, thousands of snowdrops create a beautiful white carpet across the woodland floor at Burton Agnes Hall. Theres even a Snowdrop Walk where you can take in the splendid sight of the splendid white flowers.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The splendid Nostell Priory comes to life in spring with snowdrops covering the grounds. The snowdrops beautifully flow over the stone Druids Bridge, brightening the view with a white landscape.

3. Nostell Priory, West Yorkshire

The splendid Nostell Priory comes to life in spring with snowdrops covering the grounds. The snowdrops beautifully flow over the stone Druids Bridge, brightening the view with a white landscape.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In February, snowdrops are an impressive sight in the woodland area of Austwick Hall, which also contains a sculpture trail. The splendid display of snowdrops are later followed by wild daffodils and bluebells.

4. Austwick Hall, North Yorkshire

In February, snowdrops are an impressive sight in the woodland area of Austwick Hall, which also contains a sculpture trail. The splendid display of snowdrops are later followed by wild daffodils and bluebells.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2