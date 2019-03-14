62-home development approved for Green Hammerton field

A parcel of former agricultural land on the outskirts of Green Hammerton will be turned into a 62-dwelling development, despite concerns about the rate of growth the small village is seeing.

Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee approved Strata Homes' application for a development on Yule Lane at a March 12 meeting.

The proposal, which received 152 objections across two periods of public consultation, will include a mix of one to five-bedroom detached or semi-detached dwellings, with 25 of those set to be affordable.

Speaking ahead of the debate, a council officer said negotiations with the applicant had seen the proposal reduced from 66 to 62 houses, the tallest proposed houses of two-and a half storeys shifted towards the centre of the development, and affordable housing spread around the site so they wouldn't be concentrated in one place.

Ward member for Ouseburn, Coun Ann Myatt (Cons), spoke against the development, voicing her concerns about the impact the rate of growth would have on the village.

"This development if allowed will result in near doubling the number of homes in Green Hammerton over a very short period of time...since 2016," she said.

“This is really over development. The pace of change experienced by this village will put huge pressure on local services."

She added that no decision should be made on the site, which is identified in Harrogate's draft local plan, until the local plan is finalised by a government inspector, which is expected to occur in Spring.

"Surely it will be wise to wait just a few more weeks to see if this site is still in the plan if it comes to fruition?" she said.

The council's report on the matter recommended it for approval, saying it would contribute towards the district’s housing needs and economy.

The report also stated the developers would provide various financial contributions to various community facilities.

This would include a £74,778 grant to support the accommodation of additional pupils at Green Hammerton Primary School.

The council's Parks and Open Spaces team will also look for a £24,192 contribution towards local parks, while a further £100,328.89 is required to fund improvements for Green Hammerton Village Hall and Pavilion.

It seemed a balance the majority of councillors were comfortable with, with the proposal receiving approval six votes to five, with Councillors Clark, Simms, Windass, Martin and Oldham against it.

It's the latest development to be green-lit for the small village.

Last month, outline planning permission was granted for up to 80 new dwellings south east of the Yule Lane site.

The community is also in close proximity to an entirely new village proposed by Harrogate council in its draft local plan.

Harrogate Borough Council has had two applications submitted for new villages in the supported Green Hammerton area - the 4,000-home Maltkiln Village by the Oakgate Group, and a rival 3,000 home development by Commercial Estates Group (CEG).

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter