£500 used for Town Windows leaflets

Knaresborough Lions has given generous support to the Town Windows project.

The £500 has been used to produce a new leaflet illustrating the pictures with a map of their locations across the town.

The leaflet is being distributed free of charge in Tourist Information Centres and accommodation providers in the town.

The windows, giving realistic ‘trompe l’oeil’ (trick of the eye) representations of historic features of Knaresborough’s heritage, are very popular and an earlier edition of the leaflet was running out.

The Town Windows project dates back more than a decade, when Renaissance Knaresborough commissioned four local artists to produce these life-like paintings.