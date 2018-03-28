42 weeks of gas works announced for Harrogate

More than 40 weeks of gas works have been announced for a street in Harrogate, as part of a £500,000 upgrade to the network.

The work by Northern Gas Networks starts on West End Avenue on April 3, and is scheduled to last 42 weeks.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed at different stages throughout the project. Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual.

Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, Richard White, said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter, and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

More than 6km of existing metal gas pipes will be replaced with plastic ones.

For further information about the works, contact NGN's customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.