1979 Austin Morris Pick-Up and 1950 MG TD go to auction

1979 Austin Morris Pick-Up – estimate: £11,000-13,000

​An array of classic and vintage cars, and motorcycles, will be coming under the hammer in Tennants Auctioneers’ Summer Transport Sale on July 13, along with intricately made live steam and models, and automobilia from car mascots to antique enamel signage.

​Leading the sale are a selection of cars including a 1979 Austin Morris Pick-Up (estimate: £11,000-13,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), a 1950 MG TD (estimate: £7,000-9,000), and a 1951 MG (estimate: £7,000-9,000).

Highlights of the motorcycle section include a 1932 Rudge Whitworth Motorcycle (estimate: £6,000-8,000), and a c.1968 Triumph T120R (estimate: £4,500-5,000).

The sale will also offer a good range of finely made models and live steam engines.

Foden Compound Colonial Traction Engine 2” Scale Model – estimate: £5,000-7,000

Highlights include a Foden Compound Colonial Traction Engine two inch Scale Model, designed by model builder Charles Reginald Gee from drawings obtained from the Foden works at Sandbach in 1938 (estimate: £5,000-7,000).

Among the locomotives on offer, leading the way is a Kit/Scratch Built three and three-quarter inch Gauge Live Steam Riddles Britannia Class Locomotive (estimate: £4,000-6,000) and a Kit/Scratch Built three and three-quarter inch Gauge Live Steam Collett Hall Class Locomotive (estimate: £5,000-7,000).

A number of good model boats include the Steam Launch Lady Elizabeth, the original being made in America and later salvaged from Lake Windermere (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and the Swiss Lake Launch Der See Kadett, which was built by David Cadman in 1999 (estimate: £2,000-3,000).

For the junior automotive enthusiast are vintage pedal cars, including an Austin J40 Roadster made in the 1950s (estimate: £1,500-2,500), and a scarce Morris 1000, reputedly one of only 56 made by the Morris Minor Centre of Bath (estimate: £1,500-2,500).

A Morris 1000 Junior Pedal Car – estimate: £1,500-2,500

Finally, an eclectic range of automobilia includes a circa 1930 Opalescent Glass Car Mascot designed by Lucille Sevin for Etling (estimate: £400-600), a Nickel-Plated Brass Car Mascot after Colin George in the form of Icarus (estimate: £200-300), and a range of vintage glass petrol pump glass globes for Shell and early 20th century enamel advertising signs.

The sale will be open for public viewing from Sunday, July 7 until Friday, July 12, at Tennants’ salerooms in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.