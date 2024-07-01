1979 Austin Morris Pick-Up and 1950 MG TD go to auction
Leading the sale are a selection of cars including a 1979 Austin Morris Pick-Up (estimate: £11,000-13,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), a 1950 MG TD (estimate: £7,000-9,000), and a 1951 MG (estimate: £7,000-9,000).
Highlights of the motorcycle section include a 1932 Rudge Whitworth Motorcycle (estimate: £6,000-8,000), and a c.1968 Triumph T120R (estimate: £4,500-5,000).
The sale will also offer a good range of finely made models and live steam engines.
Highlights include a Foden Compound Colonial Traction Engine two inch Scale Model, designed by model builder Charles Reginald Gee from drawings obtained from the Foden works at Sandbach in 1938 (estimate: £5,000-7,000).
Among the locomotives on offer, leading the way is a Kit/Scratch Built three and three-quarter inch Gauge Live Steam Riddles Britannia Class Locomotive (estimate: £4,000-6,000) and a Kit/Scratch Built three and three-quarter inch Gauge Live Steam Collett Hall Class Locomotive (estimate: £5,000-7,000).
A number of good model boats include the Steam Launch Lady Elizabeth, the original being made in America and later salvaged from Lake Windermere (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and the Swiss Lake Launch Der See Kadett, which was built by David Cadman in 1999 (estimate: £2,000-3,000).
For the junior automotive enthusiast are vintage pedal cars, including an Austin J40 Roadster made in the 1950s (estimate: £1,500-2,500), and a scarce Morris 1000, reputedly one of only 56 made by the Morris Minor Centre of Bath (estimate: £1,500-2,500).
Finally, an eclectic range of automobilia includes a circa 1930 Opalescent Glass Car Mascot designed by Lucille Sevin for Etling (estimate: £400-600), a Nickel-Plated Brass Car Mascot after Colin George in the form of Icarus (estimate: £200-300), and a range of vintage glass petrol pump glass globes for Shell and early 20th century enamel advertising signs.
The sale will be open for public viewing from Sunday, July 7 until Friday, July 12, at Tennants’ salerooms in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.
The catalogue is now available to be viewed online at www.tennants.co.uk.