17-year-old boy killed following serious collision on major road in Harrogate district

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday 12 September and involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

Tragically, a 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the Pergeout died at the scene of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old boy has been killed following a serious collision on a major road in the Harrogate district

Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping the police with their enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.

Police are now urging anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.