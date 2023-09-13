News you can trust since 1836
17-year-old boy killed following serious collision on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a collision on a Harrogate district road.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
The incident happened on Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday 12 September and involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

Tragically, a 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the Pergeout died at the scene of the collision.

The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 17-year-old boy has been killed following a serious collision on a major road in the Harrogate district
Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping the police with their enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.

Police are now urging anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230173187 when passing on any information.