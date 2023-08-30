16-year-old dog found in Harrogate reunited with owner thanks to help from North Yorkshire firefighters
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have reunited a 16-year-old dog with it’s owner after it was found on a street in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST
A fire crew responded to reports of a 16-year-old dog who was unable to get up and was laid in the middle of the path on Dene Park in Harrogate at 9.43pm on Tuesday.
The fire service received a call from a resident who was concerned for the safety of the dog and stated that his owner was also an elderly gent.
Other residents had tried to take the dog back home but they were unable to lift him.
A fire crew attended the scene whilst still maintaining their availability and assisted by lifting and carrying the dog back home to his owner.