News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Man dies following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

16-year-old dog found in Harrogate reunited with owner thanks to help from North Yorkshire firefighters

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have reunited a 16-year-old dog with it’s owner after it was found on a street in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST
North Yorkshire firefighters have reunited a 16-year-old dog with it’s owner after it was found on a Harrogate streetNorth Yorkshire firefighters have reunited a 16-year-old dog with it’s owner after it was found on a Harrogate street
North Yorkshire firefighters have reunited a 16-year-old dog with it’s owner after it was found on a Harrogate street

A fire crew responded to reports of a 16-year-old dog who was unable to get up and was laid in the middle of the path on Dene Park in Harrogate at 9.43pm on Tuesday.

The fire service received a call from a resident who was concerned for the safety of the dog and stated that his owner was also an elderly gent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other residents had tried to take the dog back home but they were unable to lift him.

A fire crew attended the scene whilst still maintaining their availability and assisted by lifting and carrying the dog back home to his owner.

Related topics:HarrogateNorth Yorkshire