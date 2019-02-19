Yorkshire is home to broad variety of things to see and do which are completely free of charge

13 completely free things to do in Yorkshire

A great day out doesn't have to cost the earth.

Luckily, Yorkshire is home to broad variety of things to see and do which are completely free of charge - ideal if you're looking to save on the pennies.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield is an impressive open-air gallery which boasts an array of exhibits from some of the world's finest artists, and it always has an exciting line-up of exhibitions throughout the year.

1. Go see some sculptures

Fuel your adventurous side with a thrilling day out at Dalby Forest, where you'll find more than 70km of thrilling cycling trails which meander across 8,000 acres.

2. Go cycling in Dalby Forest

Following a multi-million pound restoration in 2017, The Piece Hall in Halifax has been transformed into a 21st century town square complete with shops, restaurants, cafes, independent bars and an art gallery.

3. Visit The Piece Hall

Take on the challenge of climbing the 199 steps leading up to Whitby Abbey and enjoy the rewarding views across the harbour and town once you reach the top, before heading off to roam the abbey ruins.

4. Climb the steps to Whitby Abbey

