13 completely free things to do in Yorkshire

Luckily, Yorkshire is home to broad variety of things to see and do which are completely free of charge - ideal if you're looking to save on the pennies.
1. Go see some sculptures
The Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield is an impressive open-air gallery which boasts an array of exhibits from some of the world's finest artists, and it always has an exciting line-up of exhibitions throughout the year.
Following a multi-million pound restoration in 2017, The Piece Hall in Halifax has been transformed into a 21st century town square complete with shops, restaurants, cafes, independent bars and an art gallery.