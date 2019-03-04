£1,000 reward offered for missing Harrogate cat 'Cairo'

The owner of a missing cat in Harrogate is offering a £1,000 reward to the person who can reunite her with her beloved 'baby boy' Cairo.

Cairo, who is a 10-year-old Bengal house cat, has been missing from his home on Skipton Road, Bilton, since February 28. His owner, Deb Robinson, said he could be trapped somewhere or hiding away scared, as he's not used to being outside.

Can you help reunite Cairo with his owners?

Deb said: "He's priceless to me, I'd give anything to have him back, he's my baby boy. I have not lost hope, I'm still confident that he's somewhere. We've had a lot of so-called sightings of him, but when we've gone to look, it's not him. But no news is good news."

Deb has been putting posters up around Harrogate to help find Cairo. The poster reads: "Cairo is a 10-year-old house cat with no road sense. He must be very scared. Much-loved family pet - no collar, but does have a microchip. Lives on Skipton Road, Bilton, Harrogate, but may have wandered much further. Friendly, but wary of strangers. Missing since late on the 28th of February. If found, please call or text 07800 660389."