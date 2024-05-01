Top Harrogate resort will launch new restaurant in shipping containers with head chef from BBC TV's Great British Menu
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luxury resort Rudding Park is just days from opening what it hails as an “exciting new immersive dining experience” called FIFTY TWO.
Under the direction of head chef Adam Degg, who appeared on BBC TV's Great British Menu this year, the focus will be on the highest quality ingredients cultivated in the hotel’s own kitchen garden or selected from trusted local producers.
Adam first joined Rudding Park as Head Chef in 2022 after being part of the team that received The Coach’s Michelin star in Marlow.
But the FIFTY TWO experience goes way beyond simply the quality of the menu, seeking to offer the ultimate in food theatre putting diners in the middle of the action.
A concept months in the making, from the moment guests arrive they will be immersed in the Kitchen Garden which they can explore with a drink and snack before making their way through an espalier hornbeam hedge linking the Kitchen Garden to FIFTY TWO.
The restaurant building is made up of five shipping containers repurposed with large picture windows and sky lights to bring the outside in and add a light and airy feel.
The space is an open kitchen, featuring a bespoke seven-metre kitchen island.
Five tables with social seating will offer an intimate view of chefs at work.
Karen Tyson, Rudding Park’s Resort General Manager, said: “The importance of providing amazing experiences, memorable for all the right reasons, continues to grow.
"FIFTY TWO is just that – an innovative concept and one we believe will become a Yorkshire destination dining experience.
"Adam is an extremely talented Chef and certainly one to watch – a star in the making.”
The Kitchen Garden is a key ingredient of the FIFTY TWO experience where Kitchen Gardener, Emma Pugh and her team grow more than 500 different edible plants using organic and no-dig principles.
Bookings are being taken now for reservations from Thursday, May 16 via: https://fiftytworuddingpark.co.uk/