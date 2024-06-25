Plans revealed for 'ultimate gaming experience' in Harrogate as new gaming festival gets set to launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate is to host a brand new festival which promises to offer the most epic weekend of fun for all the family this summer.

And the prospect just got more exciting for gamers in Harrogate.

As fans prepare for the launch of the first-ever Odyssey Video Games Festival at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, a brand new team-up with Harrogate BID has been announced.

Running on July 6-7 from 10am to 6pm each day, Odyssey Video Games Festival promises non-stop excitement for gamers, families, and tech enthusiasts, featuring epic tournaments, hands-on demos, and much more.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running on July 6-7, Odyssey Video Games Festival in Harrogate promises non-stop excitement for gamers, families, and tech enthusiasts - plus treasure hunt cards, courtesy of Harrogate BID. (Picture contributed)

Now, to tie in with an epic weekend offering the ultimate gaming experience, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing an adventurous twist to the town centre with a unique Collectors Card Treasure Hunt.

In total, eight collectible cards will be hidden across various locations in Harrogate town centre.

Each card features one of the brave heroes or clues to help track down Hydrobyte, who has escaped from the Digital World and is intent on stealing Harrogate's famous spa water.

Collect all the cards for free and join in the effort to protect Harrogate's spa water.

These special edition collectors cards will be available to collect in locations throughout Harrogate Town Centre from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, July 7.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a casual player, or just looking for a family outing, the Odyssey Video Games Festival is the summer destination for a weekend packed with action, adventure, and fun.

Odyssey Video Games Festival: Event Highlights

Live Fortnite Tournament: Join the battle in a thrilling Fortnite tournament spanning both days.

F1 2024 Racing Challenge: Experience the thrill of Silverstone on big screens with F1 2024.

Ultimate Street Fighter 6 Tournament: Warm up those fingers for the Street Fighter 6 Tournament. Enjoy free play all day and compete in our daily tournaments on the big screen for awesome prizes.

Classic Arcade Zone: Step back in time with a range of classic arcade games that will bring back fond memories and create new ones.

Retro Console Area: Thanks to Arcade Kids, challenge your friends and relive the golden era of gaming with a variety of retro consoles.

Indie Games Showcase: Discover cutting-edge games from local indie developers.

Online Safety Q&A: Participate in crucial sessions on online safety presented by HSBC and North Yorkshire Police, ensuring a secure gaming environment for all.

Exclusive Game Screenings: Be among the first to see previews of upcoming games and get an insider look at what's next in the gaming world.

Gaming Merchandise and Vendors: Explore an array of unique gaming merch perfect for every gamer, collector, and fan.

Live RPG Games: Dive into the Secret Lair for live RPG adventures that promise to captivate and entertain.

Family Zone: Take a break in our family zone with delicious food and drinks, offering a perfect place for families to relax and recharge.

The new festival has plenty of local input, including from Harrogate-based audio visual firm FTAV, Harrogate-based computer shop Phase 4 Computers, and Knaresborough Graphics.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit: https://odysseygamingfestival.co.uk

Please note, early bird discounts are available by booking in advance.