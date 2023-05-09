Life on Tapp: Mental health struggle is real for so many young people

More must be done to tackle the very real mental health struggles of a generation. Photo: AdobeStock

Blaise Tapp writes: However, when The Teenager came to me with her latest proposal, I didn’t really have a leg to stand on. Whenever I hear ‘Dad’ being uttered in a reasonable, respectful tone, it’s usually followed by a request for an extended bedtime or an advance on what we used to call pocket money and the kids now call an allowance.

The reason for me being summoned to the teen’s bedroom last week was to be invited to exert myself in the name of the charity - one that is close to both of our hearts. YoungMinds is an organisation dedicated to supporting children and young people who face challenges with their mental health, one whose services are sadly needed more than ever before.

I didn’t really have to think twice about it.

The challenge I have signed up to is to support my daughter as she walks 100 kilometres this month, which while it doesn’t sound especially gruelling, will present a real challenge to an out-of-shape 40-something.

As I write, we are only a couple of days in and we are well on track, having already received incredible support from friends and family, who have been moved by her brave decision to talk a little about the significant challenges that she has endured.

She made the decision to raise both money and awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month, because as she puts it she suffered a year and a half of ‘hell’ herself.

I don’t mind admitting that more than a tear was shed when I read her moving submission on the donations web page she set up - it takes a lot for somebody so young to share something so personal.

Thanks to fantastic support from under pressure professionals, things are looking much brighter for our eldest, but, as she puts it, not every youngster is as fortunate.

That she wants to do what she can to help make a difference for others is a tremendous source of pride for her mum and me.