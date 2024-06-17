Life on Tapp: I can feel my tolerance levels dropping on a daily basis

​​Perhaps the worst thing about growing older is that we tend to develop traits and characteristics that our younger selves always vowed that we'd never do.

Blaise Tapp writes: Although I don't incessantly whistle the theme tune to Bergerac while harping on about the days when you could buy a round for a tenner and still have change for a packet of pork scratchings, I do occasionally worry that I'm slowly morphing into my dear old grandad – a man I adored but he was the product of his pre-war upbringing.Those who know me the best will point out that I've become grumpier and while I always vowed that I would never become a curmudgeon, there's definitely been a change in my character as I edge towards my half century.These days, I can feel my tolerance levels dropping on a daily basis, no more so when I travel on public transport, something I am doing more often than ever before. We are often told that the biggest problems with rail travel in this country are fare prices and the unreliability of services – I would argue that some fellow passengers are an even bigger turn off.These days, personal devices such as phones, tablets and laptops, mean we are less likely to strike up conversations with strangers sharing the same carriage as us, but that doesn't excuse some of the behaviour that is commonplace on train journeys these days. There was a time when I wouldn't be too irked by someone putting their bags on the only empty seat while others were forced to stand up but these days it pushes every button. Sometimes I will 'helpfully' tell others that there is a spare seat underneath a rucksack or briefcase, although my default is to sigh loudly and sometimes mutter about the selfishness of others.However, what I really struggle with when travelling anywhere by train in 2024 is having to listen to other people's music, favourite YouTube clips or, most annoyingly, two-way phone conversations on speaker. Last week, us passengers were forced to listen to ten minutes of hold music while the person who had never heard of headphones tried to arrange an appointment.I would be too embarrassed for people to know what's on my playlist but it is clear that others have no such concerns, nor do they care if their noise irritates others, me included. I might be well on my way to becoming a grumpy so and so but I don't think I am being too unreasonable on this occasion.