A rare cloud phenomena dubbed the ‘mother of pearl’ had all eyes to the skies as Yorkshire’s stunned residents took these breath-taking shots.

Nacreous clouds are known to develop in extremely cold air above the polar region, and are mostly seen over Scandinavia, northern Canada and northern Russia.

On the evening of the solstice Yorkshire’s residents were transfixed by the stunning rainbow colours cast over clouds as they took out their phones to capture the phenomena.

The rare clouds occur when smaller ice particles form, which help to scatter the coloured light reflected from the sun and create the radiant spectacle.

According to the Met Office they are mostly seen before and after sunset and were last seen over Scotland in January.

Take a look at these spectacular images taken by people walking their dogs and coming home from work during sunset on Thursday, December 21.

Donald Buckley The 'rainbow clouds' illuminated the skies across north-east England.

Stephen Jolly This shot was taken by Stephen Jolly on Limestone Road, Burniston, near Scarborough, at sunset.

Stephen Jolly This shot was also taken by Stephen Jolly, who felt lucky to have got the clouds from this perspective.