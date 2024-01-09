Hotels.com reveals surge in Paris hotel searches ahead of NBA Paris Game 2024

Paris searches are up 10% globally ahead of The NBA Paris Game 2024 presented by Revolut - between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan 11th.

On 11th January 2024, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in The NBA Paris Game 2024 presented by Revolut. Ahead of the anticipated matchup, Hotels.com, the official travel partner of the NBA, finds that hotel searches for Paris are up 45% among Americans and 10% globally for gameday compared to the following week.

The NBA Paris Game 2023 saw fans flock to Paris to soak up the atmosphere, including travellers from the UK where interest has only increased for this year, as Hotels.com has found almost a 10% jump in searches for Paris among people in UK compared to last year’s game.

Not only are more fans searching for hotels in Paris around this year’s game, but they are willing to travel further. Last year’s ‘Travelling Hoops’ survey found that on average UK fans would travel 750 miles to watch their favourite team. According to this year’s survey this distance has increased with on average people willing to go over 1,000 miles in 2024 and almost a fifth saying they would travel more than 2,000 miles.

“It’s clear to see that fans are flocking to Paris for one of the biggest games of the season, and the first of 2024 in Europe” said Xavier Rousselou, a Hotels.com spokesperson. “Whether you are searching for a hotel close to the stadium in the middle of the action, or a stay on the other side of town, the map on Hotels.com app will help you find the perfect somewhere”.

Sleepless Nights on NBA Game Days

While more than 40 NBA games will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) this season, for European NBA fans, the matchup is the first of the season on their time zone. This prompted new research from Hotels.com finding 100% of UK fans admit they have altered their sleep pattern during the season to watch NBA games, with the most common time for watching games between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Almost half sacrifice sleep more than seven times during an NBA season.

The Hotels.com survey found, more than a quarter of UK fans confess to watching games on their phones under the duvet, with 20% opting for "silent mode" to avoid waking their loved ones, and over a fifth catching games during social outings with friends. Such dedication doesn’t stop there with 20% taking a day off following a game and a shocking 6% say they have or considered moving their wedding day in order to watch an NBA game.

Furthermore, more than half (52%) of UK fans admit to waking up their roommate while watching late night games, explaining why 16% admit that their flat mates seek refuge in hotels for some much needed peace and quiet. Hotels.com is offering NBA fans the chance to win a £500 hotel voucher and sleep kit for their patient pals to enjoy a peaceful nights sleep6. Participants can enter here by sharing the extraordinary lengths they have gone to in order to watch an NBA game. Two winners will be selected at random.