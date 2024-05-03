Harrogate man makes history by winning mayor election for York and North Yorkshire on Rishi Sunak's doorstep
and live on Freeview channel 276
When the Conservative-dominated North Yorkshire County Council embraced the idea of devolution it could not have expected such a impactful political upset.
In the event, David Skaith beat his Tory rival Keane Duncan, a senior councillor on the new North Yorkshire Council, by 66,761 votes to 51,967 when the count was tallied at Harrogate Convention Centre.
The victorious candidate, York-based shop owner David Skaith told jubilant supporters he was proud to have won in his hometown of Harrogate and would work to create a better, more prosperous county.
A total of six candidates stood for election, and the results were:
Cunliffe-Lister, Felicity Clare, Liberal Democrats - 30,867 votes.
Duncan, Keane Charles, The Conservative Party - 51,967 votes.
Foster, Kevin, The Green Party - 15,188 votes.
Haslam, Paul, Independent - 12,370 votes.
Skaith, David, The Labour and Co-operative Party - 66,761 votes.Tordoff, Keith Graham, Independent - 13,250 votes.
The local Lib Dems were encouraged by their result Harrogate itself.
And there smiles on the faces of Harrogate Labour Party and local Greens as they anticipated what this could mean for the General Election to come.
Today’s result is a major moment for a long-awaited devolution deal for the region.
The new mayor will oversee the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, which launched on February 1, to introduce benefits ranging from new and better-paid jobs and improved skills to more affordable housing.
The turnout for the election was 29.89 per cent from the 640,012 people who registered to vote in York and North Yorkshire.
The mayor, who will start in the role next Tuesday, May 7 and will serve a four-year term, will develop close links with the Government to secure more funding and decision-making powers as the devolution deal evolves.
The deal includes an investment fund totalling £540 million over a 30-year term.
The mayor will also take on the current responsibilities of the police, fire and crime commissioner.