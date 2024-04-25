Grantley Hall to host incredible line-up of luxury cars plus live music from Scouting for Girls in North Yorkshire event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire’s leading five-star hotel, Grantley Hall, where high profile celebrities such as pop legend Morrissey have been known to stay, is hosting the luxury car and lifestyle event once again this summer.

Taking place for the second year running, a variety of supercar, hypercar and classic cars will descend upon the grounds of the luxury hotel for the car event of year.

Attendees can expect a jaw-dropping display of the world's most coveted supercars, from sleek Ferraris and Lamborghinis to iconic classics such as Bentley and Aston Martin, each boasting unparalleled engineering prowess and performance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees at Supercar Sunday at the luxury hotel Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire can expect a jaw-dropping display of the world's most coveted supercars, from sleek Ferraris and Lamborghinis to iconic classics such as Bentley and Aston Martin.(Picture contributed)

It’s a rare chance to get up close and personal with automotive masterpieces, as they line up in all their glory for an unforgettable showcase of automotive innovation and luxury.

Guests can also expect exciting activities to get involved with, along with a barbeque that is cooked by Grantley Hall’s world-class chefs and a Moët & Chandon bar for guests to purchase Champagne throughout the day, amongst so much more.

A cinema screen will be in situ to showcase a live viewing of the Austrian Grand Prix in the afternoon.

There will also be a guest appearance from John McGuinness, 23 times winner of the Isle of Man TT.

Held on Sunday, June 30, tickets for Supercar Sunday are on sale now, with special VIP tickets also available.

Lifestyle Manager at Grantley Hall, Paul Boulton, said: “We are so looking forward to be hosting Supercar Sunday again as this is one of the most exciting events in our calendar.

"We have an incredible array of cars on display this year, along with an exciting performance by Scouting For Girls.”

Sponsors on the day include Alexanders Prestige, Atlas Helicopters, Berry's Jewellers, CCM Motorcycles, Clever Association, Denton INEOS, Hype Motorsport, Jacob & Co, Lamborghini & McLaren Leeds, Lloyd Land Rover Ripon, Moët & Chandon, Prologue Performance Cycling, Radical Motorsport, Redline Specialist Cars, Sound Leisure, Stradele Corsa, Sunseeker, Talos Vehicles & West Nautical.