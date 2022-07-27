Dennis and Rasher! Marcus Rashford guest edits Beano

International footballer and bestselling children’s author Marcus Rashford has guest edited a special-edition Beano comic on sale today. As part of the guest editorship, for every shop sale of this special comic, Beano will donate 20p to the Marcus Rashford Book Club to unlock reading for fun for as many kids as possible.

The front cover of this special Beano sees Marcus in cartoon form wearing a Beano Editor’s t-shirt, with Dennis and Minnie either side of him. Marcus makes a number of appearances in the comic – appearing with The Bash Street Kids, Billy Whizz and Bananaman and even creates his own prank as part of Harsha’s Prank Academy.

The guest editorship celebrates the launch of Marcus’ new book, You Can Do It: How to Find Your Voice and Make a Difference, written with Carl Anka and published by Macmillan Children’s Books (£9.99) and features a special comic strip, created in partnership with Carl Anka which shares how his curiosity became his super power and led him to his career as an author. The issue also features art by Marta Kissi, illustrator of Marcus’ fiction book The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond The Fence and a special comic strip created in partnership with co-writer Alex Falase-Koya.

The special guest editorship is also part of NatWest’s Thrive programme - created in partnership with Marcus Rashford, which aims to help 6-16 year olds become more financially confident and realise their full potential, through a series of interactive group workshops and peer-to-peer sessions.

The issue features a strip, specially created to support the NatWest Thrive programme, where Marcus teaches the Beanotown kids about failure, persistence, role-models and patience, making for an inspirational story.

As well as the money confidence story in the comic, NatWest and Beano have created digital games and quizzes that children can play online at Beano.com to build their money confidence.

The special charity issue of the Beano staring Marcus Rashford MBE is available in shops and online at Beano.com/Marcus from Wednesday 27th July 2022 until Tuesday 2nd August.

More exclusive NatWest and Beano content is available on beano.com

