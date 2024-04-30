Candidates from hit BBC reality TV show rally round Harrogate gym owner as she plans expansion in London visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking during a visit to London to see last year's winner Marnie Swindells launch her Bronx Boxing Gym expansion in London, Rachel said she believes Lord Sugar has thrown his money behind different gym businesses two years in a row due to the industry ‘booming’ post Covid, with people "prioritising their health more than before the pandemic".

“It's very much early days,” said Rachel, 28.

"Myself and Lord Sugar are literally just starting our working relationship now.

Harrogate gym owner Rachel Woolford pictured with fellow The Apprentice winner Marnie Swindells at the latter's Bronx Boxing Gym expansion launch, in association with Press Box PR and Prime Time Lager. (Picture contributed)

“But we've had our first meeting, and we've discussed what we're going to do moving forward with the business.

"We've got some really exciting plans to expand, which hopefully, we'll be starting in the next few months and I'm very grateful that I've got some amazing resources and advice on hand.”

Harrogate businesswoman Rachel, who won the ‘pilates versus pies’ battle for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment over pie company chief Phil Turner by keeping typically cool and well-organised, says other contestants in the hit BBC TV reality show have rallied round her in recent weeks.

"The support from the candidates has been amazing, one of the best things about the show,” said Rachel.

Harrogate's Rachel Woolford pictured with The Apprentice finalist Tre Lowe and 2023 winner Marnie Swindells at the latter's Bronx Boxing Gym expansion launch, in association with Press Box PR and Prime Time Lager. (Picture contributed)

"Obviously, I won it but the best things about the show was, you know, the friendships I've created and other business friends who I can talk to and bounce ideas from.

"Phil has become a good friend of mine, and we've got a really good relationship

During her London visit, Rachel happily posed with 2023’s winner Marnie Swindells alongside other stars from The Apprentice, including runner-up Phil Turner and finalist Tre Lowe, as well as Made In Chelsea’s Harvey Armstrong and Sam Holmes, and MAFS UK’s Peggy Rose.

While confirming she is “definitely up for collaborating with Marnie” as two winning gym business owners, Rachel added that she was keen to see her North Studio brand growing.

"Post Covid, it’s been the gym industry that has really recovered well," said Rachel.

"It's grown, it's booming, and people are really prioritising their health a lot more than they used to.

"Lord Sugar and his team have been nothing but helpful to me so far.

"I'm really excited to expand the North Studio brand.”