Brits 'willing to pay' for mobile car wash services, study reveals

The UK’s largest marketplace for mobile car washing services has today (8) revealed the price Brits are ‘willing’ to pay for a mobile car washing service

Clean Me unveiled the research based on over 1,000 booking results.

The figures show that the average total valet cost of a small car is £69.98, rising to £75.86 for a medium-sized car and £93.43 for a large car, which equates to an average of £76.69.

In terms of service type, prices for an exterior valet came in at £34.33-£47.41, while an interior valet was £41.11-£54.83. A mini valet ranged from £50.99-£64.82, while a full valet started at £115.55 for a small car, rising to £143.76 for a large car.

Clean Me’s study demonstrates that car owners are willing to pay for the benefits of mobile car wash services, such as the convenience of cleaners coming to their home or place of work, the quality of the products they use compared to traditional car wash centres and the ability to personalise the service to suit the customer’s needs. Many mobile valeters also use eco-friendly, biodegradable, or water-saving methods, making their service sustainable.

Wesley Walker, CEO of Clean Me, said: “Our data reveals that mobile car valeting is not only competitively priced, but it also provides far greater convenience for busy people across the UK. Car owners no longer need to wait in line at a car wash or waste time travelling — the service comes to them, often at a lower cost than expected.

“What makes this pricing report especially credible is that mobile car washers on Clean Me set their own prices. The figures reflect real-world market rates rather than artificially set prices, giving customers and operators a clear, transparent view of the industry.”

For car owners looking to book valeting services through Clean Me, Wesley gave the following advice. He said: “First, assess the level of cleaning required - you can opt for a quick exterior or interior valet, or a full valet for deeper care. I also recommend making use of our transparent customer reviews to select trusted operators.

“Our platform is designed to enable customers to book a mobile car clean as easily as possible. I also advise that car owners agree to a regular valeting schedule to maintain vehicle cleanliness and avoid deep-clean sessions which are often less cost-effective.”

The full study results are available at www.cleanme.co.uk .