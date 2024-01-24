News you can trust since 1836
Breaking news: Staff evacuated after fire breaks out at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate

Staff are being evacuated from a major Harrogate business this morning after a blaze broke out.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
Firefighters have been attending the scene for more than an hour now at Bettys & Taylors factory and offices at Plumpton Park.

Reports say that everyone is safe but staff have been sent home from the building near Morrisons superstore in Starbeck.

