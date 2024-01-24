Breaking
Breaking news: Staff evacuated after fire breaks out at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate
Staff are being evacuated from a major Harrogate business this morning after a blaze broke out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters have been attending the scene for more than an hour now at Bettys & Taylors factory and offices at Plumpton Park.
Reports say that everyone is safe but staff have been sent home from the building near Morrisons superstore in Starbeck.
Watch this space for more news.