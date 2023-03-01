Boroughbridge podcaster scoops farming award and makes it to BBC Breakfast's red sofa

Their podcast, Boots and Heels, was established in 2020 and has since become a hit, with a combined social media following of over 50,000.

Recently appearing on a variety of mainstream media, including BBC breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and The Daily Telegraph, the pair have shared their story with the aim of breaking stigmas surrounding farming, mental health and women in agriculture.

The duo took home the Women in Agriculture award at the prestigious Northern Farmer Awards 2023.

Lizzie McLoughlin and Becca Wilson are overjoyed with their podcast's success

Most Popular

Miss Mclaughlin said: “We still can’t quite believe that we’ve won.

We are so grateful and hope that it encourages others from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in agriculture.”

Lizzie McLaughlin grew up in Middlesbrough and pursued an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and a Masters in Design.

Similarly, Miss Wilson studied for a BA in Human, Social and Political Sciences before returning to her agricultural roots to study for a Masters at the Royal Agricultural University.

Lizzie McLoughlin and Becca Wilson

Miss Wilson has always been rooted in the countryside, now working on her family’s farm near Boroughbridge.

She works full time on the farm whereas Miss McLaughlin works as a journalist in the industry.

Meeting at a previous job, where they worked at a poultry equipment supply company, the duo found friendship in their differences and decided to turn their tea break conversations into a podcast.

Miss Wilson said: “Our differences really have been our greatest strength in starting the podcast.

Miss Wilson and Miss McLoughlin on the BBC Breakfast show.

“We have been able to step into each other’s shoes and for me it’s been eye opening to see how a consumer views farming and food production.

“It has made me realise how clearly we as farmers need to communicate with the public about how and why we do things on the farm and the podcast has proved to be an effective way of doing just that”

The pair have also previously charted at #25 in Apple’s Top 200 for personal journals, reached over two million video views across their platforms and travelled over 5,000 miles to film on farms across the UK.

The themes of their episodes range from careers and animal welfare, to mental health and they have welcomed well-known guests from Kelvin Fletcher and Amanda Owen to Si King.

Miss McLaughlin said: “We’ve been very fortunate to have so many interesting guests and can’t thank them enough for taking the time to speak with us.

"Becca and I have tried to share key messages- particularly surrounding mental health in farming – to show others that it’s okay not to be okay.

"If we have helped one person, then we have succeeded.”

The pair have supported important campaigns such as the Yellow Wellies #MindYourHead week in aid of mental health.

Miss Wilson said: “What’s next? Well, Lizzie and I have new ideas all the time but for now, we are going to be releasing a new series very soon!

"We’ll be spreading the word about farming, bridging the gap with the public and showing that there’s so much more to agriculture”.