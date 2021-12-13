24 Dogs of Christmas Campaign: Meet Saluki Cross Tucker who is bound to warm the hearts of all Harrogate dog lovers

The Harrogate Advertiser has teamed up with Good Life Dog Rescue for the 24 Dogs of Christmas campaign, which aims to match each of the dogs with loving new owners and to highlight the work of this small Leeds charity.

Today, with the support of Peach & Pooch we are sharing the story of Tucker who is in need of a new family.

Tucker's Story

Tucker is one of 24 very special rescue dogs in search of a new home - not just for Christmas, but for life

Tucker is absolutely adorable.

He is three to four years old and without surprise he is yet another dog into our care from the stray kennels.

The Yorkshire stray kennels have been exceptionally full and we are now seeing a huge volume of unwanted and neglected dogs coming through our doors.

Tucker is very fun loving and friendly and loves to have a run about in our enclosure and to burn energy.

He is one happy dog and will make an outdoorsy active family a brilliant addition.

Tucker loves a fuss and attention and is in his element going out on his walks.

We feel he is a Saluki/Deerhound cross.

There is no denying that he is one cheeky chappy that will want to be the centre of his adopters world.

Tucks is very accepting and good with other dogs.

What is Good Life Dog Rescue?

Good Life Dog Rescue is a small charity based here in Leeds that cares about the welfare of stray dogs in the UK.

Its founder, Victoria Bastow, is passionate about helping animals who often face an uncertain future.

For more than eight years now, she has been dedicated to helping stray and abandoned dogs in Yorkshire.

The charity flies a flag high for the Staffies and cross Staffies who are often the last to find a rescue place.

It receives no immediate funding and survives on donations and fundraising, with no paid staff and only its committed volunteers to champion the stray dogs it rescues.

Victoria herself has a full-time job so that she can partly fund the huge kennelling and veterinary bills incurred.

Since the charity does not have its own kennels, all the dogs in its care are looked after at kennels in South Yorkshire.

The kennels are very much a temporary home and Good Life aims to find each of the dogs a new start with loving owners as soon as possible.

How to adopt Tucker

Many UK stray kennels, rescues and rehoming centres are full of lovable, active and healthy adoptable dogs just waiting for someone to love them and offer them a home.

It is important the right dog is matched with the right person or family.

In order to find the right dog for its prospective owners, Good Life will need to match their lifestyle with the dog.

All the dogs being cared for by the charity are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Home checks are required and vet references if possible.

Visit www.goodlifedogrescue.co.uk/ to find out more about the adoption process or to make a donation in support of the charity’s work.