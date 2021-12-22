24 Dogs of Christmas Campaign: Meet cocker spaniel Rudy who is bound to warm the hearts of all Harrogate dog lovers

The Harrogate Advertiser has teamed up with Good Life Dog Rescue for the 24 Dogs of Christmas campaign, which aims to match each of the dogs with loving new owners and to highlight the work of this small Leeds charity.

Today we are sharing the story of Rudy who is in need of a new family.

Rudy's Story

Rudy is one of 24 very special rescue dogs who are in search of a new home - not just for Christmas, but for life

Yet again we have more cruelty cases in our care from local stray kennels.

Rudy is two years old and has mange.

He came into care very underweight and with a balding coat which was extremely sore.

He is very very loving with the sweetest nature and will need on-going medical care once in a home.

He is now under the care of our vet and has various treatments to make him better.

Demodectic mange is not contagious to humans however needs care when treating.

This little boy is beautiful.

At two years old he has already suffered terribly.

He is now settling in well and loving his time out and attention from everyone at our charity and kennels.

He will make a very special dog.

We ensure he finds the right flag flying rescue home.

We know he will have so much interest due to his breed.

What is Good Life Dog Rescue?

Good Life Dog Rescue is a small charity based here in Leeds that cares about the welfare of stray dogs in the UK.

Its founder, Victoria Bastow, is passionate about helping animals who often face an uncertain future.

For more than eight years now, she has been dedicated to helping stray and abandoned dogs in Yorkshire.

The charity flies a flag high for the Staffies and cross Staffies who are often the last to find a rescue place.

It receives no immediate funding and survives on donations and fundraising, with no paid staff and only its committed volunteers to champion the stray dogs it rescues.

Victoria herself has a full-time job so that she can partly fund the huge kennelling and veterinary bills incurred.

Since the charity does not have its own kennels, all the dogs in its care are looked after at kennels in South Yorkshire.

The kennels are very much a temporary home and Good Life aims to find each of the dogs a new start with loving owners as soon as possible.

How to adopt Rudy

Many UK stray kennels, rescue and rehoming centres are full of lovable, active and healthy adoptable dogs just waiting for someone to love them and offer them a home.

It is important the right dog is matched with the right person or family.

In order to find the right dog for its prospective owners, Good Life will need to match their lifestyle with the dog.

All the dogs being cared for by the charity are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Home checks are required and vet references if possible.

Visit www.goodlifedogrescue.co.uk to find out more about the adoption process or to make a donation in support of the charity’s work.