This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you fancy joining Jeremy Clarkson in the lap of luxury in the Cotswolds, now’s your chance as one of the stars of Clarkson’s farm is putting her £2.8 million Stow-on-the-Wold home up for sale in a raffle. Here’s how you can enter.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A star of Clarkson's Farm who helped launch The Farmer's Dog pub is selling up - and you could win her house. Rachel Hawkins, a hospitality guru who helped former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson launch the hostelry, has put her nearby £2.8 million Cotswolds home up as a prize in a raffle.

Hawkins rose to fame after helping Grand Tour presenter Clarkson put The Farmer's Dog together - and is now selling the home she shares with partner, Will Jennings. The hospitality entrepreneur appeared in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm being hired by the TV star to provide expert advice on making the run-down boozer a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can buy tickets starting at £10 to be in with a chance of winning her six-bedroom property, in the heart of scenic Stow-on-the-Wold, in Gloucestershire. Situated between Oxford and Cheltenham, and an easy drive or train to London, it boasts beautiful, British countryside views and surrounds. The property comes fully furnished so you can move in straight away, or take the tax-free cash alternative if you’d rather buy your dream home elsewhere.

For many Brits, the thrill of winning a prize such as a luxury home may be overshadowed by fear of crime | Raffle House

The 40-year-old entrepreneur is set to make a tidy profit on the property, having bought it for £750,000 back in 2015. Alongside the six en-suite bedrooms, the 4,000sq ft home features a bar area, eat-in kitchen as well as a dining room and a family room.

Outside, it boasts a stone terrace, plus a garden room, cellar boot room and more. The luxury pad comes fully kitted out with stylish furniture, while draw firm Raffle House also covers stamp duty costs and fees, so the winner will be able to move in cost-free.

The Cotswolds Dream Home Raffle House Draw launched on May 1 and closes on June 30 with the winner being drawn on July 7. To enter, head to the Raffle House website, choose your tickets from the range of ticket bundles or, subscribe for regular monthly tickets to never miss a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When purchasing tickets, you can also choose the charity you want to benefit from your entry into the draw. While Raffle House sort the donation to your chosen charity, your ticket numbers will be emailed to you, and also available to view in your account.

The lucky winner will be contacted after the draws take place when they can choose whether to move into the Dream Home, or pocket the cash alternative, tax-free.