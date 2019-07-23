Youngsters of Ripon and Harrogate can be Pollinator Papparazzi in young blogger’s free wildlife photo workshops

Youth Patron of the Wild Watch and wildlife blogger, Zach Haynes, is inviting young explorers to become Pollinator Paparazzi in his free wildlife photography workshops at High Batts Nature Reserve.

He’ll be using smartphone cameras to teach wildlife photography skills.

Zach, a BBC Wildlife Magazine Young Blogger of the Year, was awarded funding to run the project alongside The Wild Watch, focussing on native flowers.

Zach, 15, said: “There’s nothing like being in nature, and photographing it up close, to really fall in love with it.”

The teenager will teach other children how to develop skills in wildlife photography, using bespoke clip on lenses to get up close to flowers and pollinators. The lenses will be provided.

The free workshops are suitable for five to 11-year-olds, who must be accompanied by an adult. Please take outdoor clothing and a smartphone. Pollinator Paparazzi is hosted on Mondays August 5 and 12, 2-3.30pm,

Visit https://nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/event/pollinator-paparazzi-1 to book your place online.