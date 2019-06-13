Win a delicious meal for two with wine and cocktails at The Ivy Harrogate

We’re giving you the chance to experience the delights of The Ivy Harrogate with an exclusive competition, which could see you win a delicious meal for two with wine and cocktails.

To celebrate The Ivy Harrogate’s beautiful summer terrace, one lucky reader will be able to win a three-course dinner for two, complete with wine.

The Ivy Harrogate & Jo Malone London

What’s more, this dining experience will give you the opportunity to sample the limited-edition cocktails available at The Ivy Harrogate, created in collaboration with Jo Malone London to pay homage to its new Blossoms Collection.

The Silk Blossom Cosmo features Marylebone Orange & Geranium Gin, Cointreau Blood Orange, lime and cranberry juice. For those looking for a refreshing, non-alcoholic tipple, the

Orange Blossom Bloom incorporates Seedlip Grove 42 and orange juice, topped with Fever-Tree ginger ale.

Located on Parliament Street, The Ivy Harrogate is an all-day brasserie with an all-encompassing menu serving modern British and international, Ivy-inspired classics from dawn until dusk, seven-days-a-week.

The restaurant offers a tranquil yet sophisticated dining atmosphere; and weather permitting, you can also enjoy the beautiful garden terrace, which has been lovingly updated with flowers and botanicals in celebration of Jo Malone London’s latest fragrance collection.

This competition provides a great opportunity to enjoy one of Harrogate’s most popular eateries, all the while taking in the brasserie’s beautiful surroundings, while enjoying a summery cocktail or two.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: Which firm has The Ivy Harrogate teamed up with to create the limited edition cocktails?

Fill in the coupon found in this week's Harrogate Advertiser.

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 21.

More information about The Ivy Harrogate can be found at www.theivyharrogate.com.

Terms and conditions: Valid for six months; Strictly non transferable; Three course meal for two, with a bottle of wine for the table and Jo Malone London cocktail each

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for details see www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.