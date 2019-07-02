Vote for your favourite in our Curry House of the Year competition 2019

We are on the look-out to find the best Curry House of 2019.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

Here are the restaurants and eateries which have made our shortlist and will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019:

01 Ali Raj, 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate

02 Ali’s Kitchen, 188a High Street, Boston Spa

03 Balti House, 16 Kirkgate, Ripon

04 Bengal Brasserie, Victoria Court, Wetherby

05 Bengal Cuisine, 1a High Street, Pateley Bridge

06 Bengal Lounge, 31 High Street, Wetherby

07 Dilraj Restaurant, 44 Market Place, Knaresborough

08 Jinnah Restaurant, 32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

09 Kinara Tandoori Restaurant, 19 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate

10 Mango, 12-14 Bank Street, Wetherby

11 Shalimar, 9-11 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

12 Sonali, 20 Bridge Street, Tadcaster

13 Spice Merchant, 14-16 Castlegate, Knaresborough

14 Starbeck Tandoori, 67 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate

15 Sunar Bangla, Station Road, Church Fenton, Tadcaster

16 Zolsha Restaurant, 38 High Street, Knaresborough

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the voting coupon in this Thursday's Harrogate Advertiser and return it back to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for.