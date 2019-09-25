VIDEO: Dine Out Harrogate - eat for a tenner with free bus travel

Food lovers are being invited to sink their teeth into a Dine Out Harrogate campaign - eat for a tenner and get a free bus ride home.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is behind the 10-day campaign - from October 18 to 28 - to celebrate the diverse range of menus in top restaurants and cafes in the town centre.

Venues taking part include the Fat Badger, Mama Doreen’s Cupcake Company, The Old Swan Hotel, The White Hart Hotel, and SCRAN.

FIND OUT MORE: For a list of all participating venues offering the £10 deal and latest information visit dineoutharrogate.com. Also look out for Dine Out for a Tenner logos at venues around town.

Transdev, who run the Harrogate Bus Company, are offering a special voucher to Eat Out and Ride Home for Free, that can be obtained from eateries taking part. Just pick up a voucher card with your restaurant bill and hand to your bus driver for a free ride home.

Elizabeth Murphy, Manager of Harrogate BID, said: “With over 130 restaurants in Harrogate the town has become renowned for its good taste. ‘Dine Out Harrogate’ offers a chance to experiment and experience eating out at affordable prices. It is just one of the BID initiatives to help ignite our day and night-time economy at a time of year when it can be quiet for our hospitality trade.

“It’s a chance to try restaurants out for a fixed menu fee, soak in the lively atmosphere, get off the sofa and escape those TV dinners, meet friends, or just treat the family. The BID team plan to build on the £10 for ten days food-spree in February too, when we hope even more venues will take part.”

The £10 menus will be on offer in addition to the venue’s normal working menu. Each participating venue will decide on the £10 offer; whether it be two courses for a tenner for example, a main course with a drink, or Afternoon Tea.

The ten day food celebration is supported by Destination Harrogate, an association of hotels and hoteliers that works to promote Harrogate as a tourist destination, as well as celebrate its hospitality sector.

Simon Cotton, MD at the HRH Hotel Group which includes the Yorkshire and White Hart Hotels, said: “There’s often dine in for £10 deals in supermarkets, but we hope this initiative will encourage people to come out and experience Harrogate’s vibrant eating out scene. We have an enormous wealth of fine hotels in Harrogate, many with amazing restaurants. We want local residents to come and experience our hotel dining offer, as well as of course, those staying and visiting.”

Eat for a tenner

Venues, including cafes, pubs, restaurants and hotels in the BID area are eligible to take part in the initiative. The BID area covers the town centre’s four quarters – Montpellier, Kings, West Park and Victoria Quarter.

The initiative follows Harrogate BID’s launch of its Eat:Drink Guide that showcases where to eat.

Tea time teats, lunch and dinner offers on the menu

Top eateries taking part

Harrogate Bus Company offering free rides home