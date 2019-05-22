Unique whisky and chocolate tasting experience at York attraction

Are you a whisky lover? Looking for a whisky tasting experience like no other?

In partnership with Gordon and Macphail Whisky York’s Chocolate Story will be hosting a Whisky and Chocolate Pairings Experience on June 14 from 7pm – tickets will be sold at £24.95 each.

This exclusive event will be hosted on the first floor of the attraction and will feature five Gordon and Macphail whiskys paired with handmade chocolate, whisky tastings include malt, toffee with a wisp of smoke and herbs with fruit.

The event will also include full commentary provided by the Gordon and Macphail team and an opportunity to look around and purchase from the retail area.

Take the Whisky experience home with you – each ticket holder will receive an exclusive box of whisky chocolate to take home and there will be the chance to purchase the whisky’s tasted on the evening through order.

Gordon and Macphail Whisky’s was established in 1895 and are now an award-winning UK specialist wholesaler with more than 120 years of experience, specialising in whisky and premium spirits.

From a licencing perspective the event is open to over 25s and identification on the evening may be requested.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.yorkschocolatestory.com/events

