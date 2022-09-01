Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?
The cost of living crisis is hitting motorists hard and with petrol prices hitting record highs over the last couple of months, the price of a litre of fuel is slowly coming down.
In June 2022, average petrol and diesel prices were hitting daily records with prices soaring to around 191p per litre of petrol and 199p per litre of diesel.
Despite hitting record highs this year, pump prices are now starting to fall, but still not quite enough.
Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate...
All prices updated on 31/08/22
