Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

In June 2022, average petrol and diesel prices were hitting daily records with prices soaring to around 191p per litre of petrol and 199p per litre of diesel.

Despite hitting record highs this year, pump prices are now starting to fall, but still not quite enough.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate...

All prices updated on 31/08/22

1. Texaco - Skipton Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 163.9p and Diesel is 189.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sainsburys - Wetherby Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 164.9p and Diesel is 180.9p Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Asda - Dragon Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 168.7p and Diesel is 179.7p Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. BP - Leeds Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 168.9p and Diesel is 184.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales