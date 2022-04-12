Travel column with Katie Butler: Update - countries that have eased their travel restrictions

Katie Butler writes: If you are fully-vaccinated and travelling to Spain, you no longer need to complete a passenger locater form to enter the country.

This announcement was made last week.

The Spanish Tourist Office also announced last Wednesday that rules for unvaccinated British tourists were to be relaxed as long as you show evidence of proof of a negative test.

CYPRUS: Travel restrictions will be eased from April 18. Photo: Adobe

However, just hours later the Spanish Tourist Board admitted that the statement was incorrect due to a misinterpretation of an official notice from the Spanish Government.

Travellers from the UK must still show proof of being fully-vaccinated or a certificate of recovery.

As an adult if you are not fully-vaccinated or do not hold a certificate of recovery, then you are NOT allowed to travel to Spain for a holiday as it stands.

Children aged between 12 to 17 are able to travel to Spain if unvaccinated but will be required to present a negative PCR test before travel.

Other easing of restrictions.

Cyprus: Announced that from April 18 they will ease travel restrictions to enter the country.

The Cyprus Flight Pass (Cypriot equivalent to a passenger locater form) will be ditched from this date for all arrivals and there will be an end to country categories.

Malta: This country has also eased restrictions. Since April 11 if you are unvaccinated you no longer have to quarantine to enter the country.

Now you will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR test if you are unvaccinated.

No test required if you are fully-vaccinated.

Czech Republic: All entry requirements for British tourists, regardless of vaccine status, have been lifted.

No forms and no test.

This is great news for our stag and hen groups we have visiting Prague in the coming months.

Each week it seems that more and more destinations are easing or removing restrictions and paperwork.

We hope to compile a list of what is required for different destinations in time for the summer season.

Unfortunately, the airports are still struggling with long queues at security due to staff shortages.

Although, on gaining feedback from our many customers who have travelled recently, it was not as bad as they expected.

However, be prepared to queue and be aware that you may not get time to sit and have a drink in the departure lounge or browse through duty free.

You may even get called through security if your flight is due to depart.

A lot depends on the airport you are flying from and the time of your flight.

Once again the “late deal” booking momentum continues with May 2022 being our top month for holiday bookings.

Cruise bookings were also very strong as P&O Cruises have launched their Summer 2024 programme.

I wish I was that organised, I still don’t know where we will be going for our family summer holiday this year, let alone 2024!