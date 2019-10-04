Top Ten Things to do in Harrogate and district

There are lots of things to do in and around the area and here are ten of the best.

2. Harrogate Literature Festival 2019, Raworths, Harrogate, October 17 to 20. Petrolheads are in for a high-octane treat this autumn when the man behind the success of BBC’s Top Gear drives into Harrogate for an appearance at a major book and author event. Former show producer Jon Bentley – who is credited with helping to launch the career of Jeremy Clarkson – takes to the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival stage on October 19. Now in its ninth year, the four-day event, once again delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, has gained a reputation for being one of the country’s premier literature festivals.

3. Ripon Poetry Festival, Lake Terrace, Grewelthorpe October 10 to 13. A bumper weekend of pop-up poetry, poetry readings, poetry-inspired art, performances, workshops, book launches, poetry with wine and cheese, open mics and more. Over four days, the festival offers something for everyone of all ages: poetry-lovers, poetry-writers and even the doubtful explorer. The line-up includes Linda France, Jack Mapanje, Kate Fox, Bob Beagrie, Andy Willoughby, Hazel Cameron, James Turner, children’s poet Sue Hardy-Dawson, a writing-workshop with Ann and Peter Sansom, readings by Ripon Writers Group, a talk about the poetry of Yorkshire, book launches by Carol Mayer and Kate Swann and more.

4. Wildlife and Safari Travel Show, Harrogate Convention Centre, October 12 to 13. The biggest names in wildlife and safari travel are blazing a trail to The Wildlife and Safari Travel Show in Harrogate. Headline speakers include adventurer and conservationist Holly Budge, founder of charity How Many Elephants, and BBC ONE Show’s wildlife presenter Mike Dilger. For the full show programme and to book tickets visit wildlifesafarishow.com/book-tickets/ website. Tickets from £6.

5. Comedian, Dave Johns, Masham Town Hall, October 11. Dave Johns is one of the most respected and best loved comedians working on the British comedy circuit. A talented improviser, making regular guest appearances with the Comedy Store Players in London’s West End and starred in the Ken Loach film, I, Daniel Blake. Call 01765 680200.

6. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band, St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge, October 12. A varied programme of music performed by Nidderdale’s very own brass band, all welcome. Tickets £5, 01423 711414, 01423 714953, 01765 620235.

7. The Frozen Roman, Bishopside and Bewerley Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge, October 11. They came, they saw, they built a wall... they went away again. Or did they? A double dose of comedy as the situation goes ‘’ballisticus maximus’’. Call 01423 712157 for ticket details.

8. St Cecilia Orchestra Special Gala Concert, Ripon Cathedral, October 12. Mahlers symphony number 2, the Resurrection performed. Tickets £22, call 01765 603462.

9. Frightwater Valley, Lightwater Valley, Ripon, October 26 to 31. Tickets priced £10 to £25 are now on sale for this spooktacular event. Lightwater Valley is set to be transformed into ‘Frightwater Valley’ as part of its spooky Halloween celebrations.

10. Autumn Deer Watch, Studley Park, Ripon, October 19. See and hear the sights and sounds of the ‘rut’ as the stags and bucks compete for the does and hinds, in this free event organised by the National Trust. A truly magical event that can be enjoyed by wildlife and nature lovers.