This Michelin-chef is coming to Harrogate event...

A new food and drink festival near Harrogate is to welcome Michelin-starred chef-patron Michael O Hare, famous for his Man Behind The Curtain restaurant in Leeds.

The Charity Food & Drink Festival in aid of Martin House Hospice will take place from Friday, Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.



The venue for this exciting new free event with 30 beers, a local produce food hall, wine tasting tutorials, gin and wine marquees, live music and BBQ will be the newly-refurbished The Inn at South Stainley.

Located on the A161, just seven miles from Harrogate and six from Ripon, there will be plenty to enjoy all weekend.

But the highlight will be cooking demonstration by TV chef Michael O Hare.



Chef Michael O Hare first appeared on BBC’s Great British Menu in 2015 and Masterchef chef in 2016.

He later went on to become a judge on Great British Menu over four consecutive years from 2016, and has also been a guest chef on Saturday Kitchen and Yes Chef.

The culinary genius, who is chef-patron at The Man Behind The Curtain restaurant in Leeds, which was awarded a Michelin star in October 2015, will be displaying his expertise at The Inn’s Food and Drink Festival on Saturday, May 11.



Joycelyn Neve, managing director and founder of the Seafood Pub Company, whic took over The Inn eighteen months ago and invested £750,000 in the former Wacky Warehouse pub, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Michael O Hare to The Inn. He’s an exceptional and extraordinary chef and we’re privileged that he’s agreed to come along and share some of his culinary skills.”

“We’re delighted to be able to showcase some of the fantastic local food producers as Yorkshire provides some of the best produce in the country and one of the reasons we opened The Inn here in North Yorkshire. "



Chris Verney, regional fundraiser at Martin House, which has been providing family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years, said: “We’re delighted The Inn has chosen to support Martin House with its Food and Drink Festival, and we hope it will be a huge success.

“One of the things families value when they come to Martin House is the chance to relax and enjoy home-cooked meals together, so it feels particularly apt that The Inn is raising money for us with this festival.”



