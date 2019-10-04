This is when Cooplands bakery is set to open in Harrogate town centre

Much-loved bakers Cooplands has taken up a prime spot in the town centre, and is set to open its doors on Tuesday, October 8.

The bakery is located on Beulah Street.

Shoppers can expect a range of made-to-order sandwiches, freshly made pastries, cream cakes and a whole host of other snacks and treats.

Joanne Roberts, Area Manager at Cooplands, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our Harrogate shop and think it will make a fantastic addition to the town. We’re looking forward to introducing shoppers to our great value offers and high-quality products, and we can wait to get their feedback.”

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am – 4:45pm.