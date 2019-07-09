This Harrogate pub has won twice in a week

A refurbished Harrogate pub has proved an awards winner again for the second time in less than a week.

Famed for its 350 board games, as well as its wide range of drinks, The Tap on Tower Street has not only proven successful in the EI group Excellence Awards, it has now triumphed in CAMRA's local awards.

The Campaign for Real Ale has now named it as Most Improved Pub of the Year 2018-2019 in Harrogate and Ripon.

Run by Rob and Alison Thompson, the pub which is located opposite Pure Gym, has been completely rejuvenated since it closed in 2017 and then changed hands.

The couple, who who operate seven pubs through their company, Appetite for Life, posted their delight at their awards success, saying “it’s incredible what we have achieved since opening in October 2017, we are chuffed to bits with this.

“We must thank the TAP team past and present and our wonderful loyal customers.”

Judges in the EI group Excellence Awards, the UK’s largest owner and operator of community pubs 4,500 to chosoe from, praised The Tap on Tower Street for its welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and an eclectic drinks range.

The Tap ended up winning Pub of the Year, Best Multiple Operator and Best Drinks Offer.

The awards recognised the community role of the pub, which offers an extensive range of gins, rums, tequilas and mezcals, not to forget a full range of craft beers and local cask ales.

The Tap on Tower Street, which also boasts two outside areas, with beach huts, braziers and outside pizza, also hosts special events.

This weekend will see the pub presenting The Tap Cider and Sausage Fest from Friday to Sunday.

