These are the takeaways in Harrogate that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Cornish Pasty Bakery Unit 16, Lower Ground Floor, Victoria Shopping Centre, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1AE. Rated 5 on 11-Sep-2018.

2. Pizza Time Spring Lea, 204 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2BY. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016.

3. Pizza World Unit 4, Oak Beck Way, Harrogate, HG1 3HU. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016.

4. Bambino's 6 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT. Rated 5 on 31-Jul-2017.

