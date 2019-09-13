These are the 19 best pubs in the Harrogate district according to the Good Beer Guide
Have you had a drink in any of these?
Here are the 19 Harrogate district pubs which feature in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide 2020 (in no particular order).
1. Harrogate
Blues Cafe Bar, 4 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate HG1 2TJ
2. Harrogate
Coach & Horses, 16 W Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ
3. Harrogate
Harrogate Tap, Harrogate Station, Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TE
4. Harrogate
Little Ale House, 7 Cheltenham Cres, Harrogate, HG1 1DH
