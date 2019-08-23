Which is your favourite restaurant in Harrogate?

These are the 10 best restaurants in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to eating out in Harrogate, with restaurants and eateries covering all types of cuisine.

But which eating places came out on top according to TripAdvisor ratings? Let's look at the top 10.

Five stars on TripAdvisor. Serves up a delicious mix of Greek, Albanian and Mediterranean dishes. Picture: Google.

1. Saranda Bar and Grill, Station Bridge

Based on Mount Parade. TripAdvisor rating of five stars. Picture: Google.

2. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant

Mayfield Grove. TripAdvisor rating of five stars. Picture: Google.

3. Mykonos, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine

A destination for breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea on Hookstone Road. Picture: Google.

4. The Wild Plum

